Elderly woman killed after train crash in Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Elderly woman killed after train crash in Delray

Delray Beach police said an elderly woman died after she mistakenly drove her vehicle onto the train tracks Wednesday evening.

The victim's car was hit by a train at 7:40 p.m on the Florida East Coast tracks on Linton Boulevard.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department traffic homicide investigators, the woman is believed to have mistakenly turned northbound onto the tracks after the safety gate came down and was hit head on by the southbound train. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound train is blocking both Linton Rd. and SE 10 St. while officials conduct the investigation.

Traffic had to be diverted to Lindell Bolevard on the south and to SE 4th St. on the north side of the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

