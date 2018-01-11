Wellington event raises money for BVI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington event raises money for BVI

Recovery efforts are still ongoing in the British Virgin Islands from last summer's hurricanes that hit the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Palm Beach Travel co-hosted a fundraiser in Wellington to help raise money for the British Virgin Islands Recovery Fund, which raises money to rebuild entire structures and homes.

"We hope to raise at least enough funds to give the British Virgin Islands tourism industry a chance to come back in 2018.  We're very optimistic with that. We've got a great turnout tonight. Everyone is so excited about helping these beautiful islands," said Annie Davis, the president of Palm Beach Travel. 

Not only were the islands affected by Hurricane Irma but Hurricane Maria came through a few weeks later and also left a lot of damage.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.