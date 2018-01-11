Man shot dead; Gunman in custody in St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot dead; Gunman in custody in St. Lucie

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a man, approximately 40-years-old, was shot and killed Thursday morning at Stewart Mining Industries on Indrio Road.

The business is located just west of Interstate 95.

There was some sort of disagreement that led up to the shooting, said investigators. St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson said they received a 911 call at about 9:58 a.m.

Investigators said a person was taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

