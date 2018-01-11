Man shot dead; Gunman in custody in St. Lucie

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a man, approximately 40-years-old, was shot and killed Thursday morning at Stewart Mining Industries on Indrio Road.

The business is located just west of Interstate 95.

There was some sort of disagreement that led up to the shooting, said investigators. St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson said they received a 911 call at about 9:58 a.m.

Investigators said a person was taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

