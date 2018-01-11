Martin Co. students square off in spelling bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Co. students square off in spelling bee

The best spellers in Martin County schools are squaring off Thursday in the district spelling bee.

This is another step toward the "Scripps National Spelling Bee" that will be held later this year in Washington, D.C.  

NewsChannel 5 morning anchor Ashleigh Walters is the pronouncer for this year's bee.

Good luck to all the contestants!

