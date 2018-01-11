WPB first homicide victim of 2018 ID'd

-
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Harold Bernard Green Jr., according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
EARLIER STORY:
The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.
The incident happened 7 p.m. along the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue.
Officers responded to 911 calls related to gunfire at 7 p.m. and found the victim, an adult male, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
According to Sgt. Dave LeFont, this is the first homicide in West Palm Beach this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.Scripps Only Content 2018