WPB first homicide victim of 2018 ID'd

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Harold Bernard Green Jr., according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

EARLIER STORY:

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.

The incident happened 7 p.m. along the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue.

RELATED: More crime stories

Officers responded to 911 calls related to gunfire at 7 p.m. and found the victim, an adult male, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to Sgt. Dave LeFont, this is the first homicide in West Palm Beach this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.