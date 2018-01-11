Man killed ID'd; gunman in custody in St. Lucie

-
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-01-12 07:32:06 GMT
Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.
Monday, January 8 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-08 21:10:37 GMT
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-05 16:31:04 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed Thursday morning at Stewart Mining Industries on Indrio Road.
The sheriff's office identified the victim as Lazaro Gonzalez Torres, 58, of Vero Beach.
The business is located just west of Interstate 95.
St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson said they received a 911 call at about 9:58 a.m.
Deputies said when they arrived they found the victim dead at the scene. Wilson said the gunman was still at the location and taken into custody.
The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.
Wilson said both the shooter and victim are drivers, and there was some sort of disagreement that caused the shooting.
Investigators said the area is secure, and there is no threat to the public.
