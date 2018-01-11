Man killed ID'd; gunman in custody in St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed ID'd; gunman in custody in St. Lucie

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed Thursday morning at Stewart Mining Industries on Indrio Road.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as Lazaro Gonzalez Torres, 58, of Vero Beach.

The business is located just west of Interstate 95.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson said they received a 911 call at about 9:58 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived they found the victim dead at the scene. Wilson said the gunman was still at the location and taken into custody.  

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Wilson said both the shooter and victim are drivers, and there was some sort of disagreement that caused the shooting.  

Investigators said the area is secure, and there is no threat to the public.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.