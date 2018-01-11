Fort Pierce police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

-
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Idalyiz "Nena" Vasquez was last seen on December 29 at Maravilla Park on Oleander Ave.
She is described as approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.
Idalyiz was last seen wearing a black t-shirt "Siggno" and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
