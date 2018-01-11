How safe are rides at the South Florida Fair?

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The South Florida Fair opens on Friday but a deadly accident in Ohio in July of 2017 is top of mind for ride operators.

“It has been a game changer for the entire amusement industry,” said Frank Zaitshik, co-owner of the Midway Sky Eye Ferris wheel.

The Midway Sky Eye, the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in North America, is a new attraction to the South Florida fair this year.

“Everybody loves a Ferris wheel,” Zaitshik said.

At 155 feet tall the Ferris wheel will stand nearly twice as high as last year’s.

“It raises the level of what a traveling carnival can bring to the public,” said South Florida Fair President Rick Vymlatil.

But the tragic accident in Ohio last summer remains top of mind.

“We have safety inspections in a variety of areas, in particular ride safety,” Vymlatil said.

The State Bureau of Ride Inspection checks all rides. On top of that the fair hired a third party ride inspector to be on property throughout the 17-day event.

There are also insurance inspectors on hand and Zaitshik said Midway Sky Eye is doing its own inspections.

“There is a safety checklist that has to be done during the erection and on a daily basis,” Zaitshik said.

Contact 5 found a state inspection report from last year, which found two minor problems, a loose bolt and a wrongly sized locking pin. Both issues were resolved.

Because of what’s happening in Ohio inspectors will be tougher this year.

“There’s going to be a whole new standard developed over a period of time,” Zaitshik said. “I would hope that they would think that we are more safe than ever before.”



The final report in Ohio showed corrosion caused the accident.

The Midway Sky Eye has only been used four times.

The state agency said Thursday they had not yet completed their inspection of the wheel yet. That inspection will take place on Friday.