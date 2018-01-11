Lawmakers look at solar storage during disasters - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawmakers look at solar storage during disasters

Hurricane Irma highlighted a number of issues post storm.

Widespread power outages were an issue here in South Florida and across the state.

Could solar be the answer to keeping the lights on at emergency facilities? State leaders are looking into whether this is a viable option.

Boynton Beach sustainability coordinator Rebecca Harvey is looking into making solar a priority within the city.

"Build our city's resilience to impending climate impacts," said Harvey. "The potential is huge."

Solar could also help if and when another Irma comes through.

"If you have solar panels, these solar panels are providing fuel," said Justin Hoysradt with Vinyasun.

A Key Largo lawmaker has introduced a bill proposing a $10 million pilot program for solar storage to provide electricity for critical facilities during grid outages.

"Places where the power needs to be on no matter what even if that area doesn't have access to a generator," said Hoysradt.

The program would be implemented in the Florida Keys.

