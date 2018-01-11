Suspects sought in Stuart jewelry store theft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspects sought in Stuart jewelry store theft

Stuart Police is seeking the public's help in identifying jewelry store theft suspects.

Officials say the suspects entered the jewelry store, distracted the employees and helped themselves to jewelry inside the case at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.

