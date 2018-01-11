Palm Tran debuting breast cancer awareness - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Tran debuting breast cancer awareness

Don't be surprised if 9 beautiful women roll up next to you at a stop light. Their faces now adorn a Palm Tran bus. The 2018 Susan G. Komen bus, to be exact.

The annual collaboration between Palm Tran, Komen South Florida and Lamar Transit Advertising, was unveiled in West Palm Beach Thursday evening. 

Linda Long is one of the survivors honored. 

"With me being ont he bus I know it's gonna help other women to see and know that African American women don't have to have the mortality rates that we have. Early screening is what we focus on and I'm happy to be part of this project," she said.

The breast cancer mortality rate is 41 percent higher for black women than white women. 

The Susan G. Komen bus will be on the road through April. 

 

