9-Year-old girl wins Martin County spelling bee

Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-08 21:10:37 GMT
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-05 16:31:04 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The best spellers in Martin County schools squared off Thursday in the district spelling bee.
This is another step toward the "Scripps National Spelling Bee" that will be held later this year in Washington, D.C.
NewsChannel 5 morning anchor Ashleigh Walters was the pronouncer for this year's bee.
The winner was 9-year-old Olivia DuBois, a fourth grade student at Port Salerno Elementary School.
Her championship word was Hebrides, an archipelago comprising hundreds of islands off the northwest coast of Scotland.
Samantha White, a fifth grade student from Pinewood Elementary, finished second in the spelling bee.
Thursday's spelling bee went nine rounds.Scripps Only Content 2018