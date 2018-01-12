Pres. Trump returning Friday to Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pres. Trump returning Friday to Palm Beach Co.

President Donald Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach County on Friday night. 

According to the White House Press Office, Air Force One will depart Joint Base Andrews at about 4:35 p.m.

The president and first lady are expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport at 6:55 p.m.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the town of Palm Beach said they will begin the process of closing road around Mar-a-Lago.

During the president's visit, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on South Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of South County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP notification Sunday in effect from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

This will be Trump's fourth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving. 

The president spent about two weeks here during Christmas and New Year's.

 

