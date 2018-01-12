Pres. Trump returning Friday to Palm Beach Co.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

President Donald Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach County on Friday night.

According to the White House Press Office, Air Force One will depart Joint Base Andrews at about 4:35 p.m.

The president and first lady are expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport at 6:55 p.m.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the town of Palm Beach said they will begin the process of closing road around Mar-a-Lago.

During the president's visit, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on South Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of South County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP notification Sunday in effect from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

This will be Trump's fourth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

The president spent about two weeks here during Christmas and New Year's.