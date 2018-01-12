WPB man pleads guilty in 'Basement of Horrors'

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.

Nicklaus Woodard, of West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday admitted he helped ringleader Linda Weston hold victims captive for years in the cramped basement. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea comes more than two years after Weston struck a deal where she agreed to life in prison to avoid the death penalty.

Woodard faces up to life in prison during sentencing in April.

All five defendants in the "Basement of Horrors" case have admitted that they imprisoned mentally disabled persons and exploited them for over a decade. Three of the defendants, alongside Woodard, will be sentenced this year.