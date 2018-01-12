South Florida Fair begins today! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida Fair begins today!

The South Florida Fair kicks off Friday at the fairgrounds located off Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach. 

RELATED: How safe are the rides at the fair? | More fair coverage

The long-standing tradition grew from humble beginnings with agriculture always at the center of attention.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m.

The fair runs through Jan. 28.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.