Trump's comments hot topic on Haitian radio

When WPOM-AM Haitian News Radio talk show host James Leger came  to work Friday morning, he knew what topic would be on everyone’s mind -- President Trump. 

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday the president used an expletive to describe Haiti and other African nations during a meeting with bipartisan senators discussing an immigration deal. 

Leger called the comments hurtful. He says that’s not the way to be the champion of the Haitian people, as President Trump campaigned. 

During the first 15 minutes of his radio show, Leger took several calls from people who expressed similar sentiments. One caller said she felt betrayed by President Trump.

However, the president Friday morning denied making the vulgar remark and defended his immigration stance.

