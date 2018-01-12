Shots fired into WPB apartment; Woman charged

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

A woman is facing attempted murder charges after investigators said she fired multiple shots into a West Palm Beach apartment on Jan. 3.

RELATED: More crime news | More West Palm Beach news

West Palm Beach police arrested Shakendra Katrell, 24, Thursday night in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said Katrell fired at least three 9mm rounds at an apartment located in the 5500 block of Haverhill Rd. Police said two rounds penetrated the living room of the home.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not hurt. Police said the toddler was "shaking profusely and crying" when they arrived to investigate.

The mother said she had just returned home with her daughter and starting eating dinner when the shots were fired into their home.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.