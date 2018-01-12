Man breaks into home, attacks woman with sword - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man broke into an apartment in southern Michigan and attacked the mother of his 13-year-old child with a sword.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the 35-year-old woman is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times early Friday with a 3-foot sword. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery. The sword was found at the scene.

Police say the 35-year-old man fled, but was identified to investigators by the child. He was spotted a short time later by a Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy near Kalamazoo and was taken into custody without incident. He has been jailed and is expected to face charges.

The attack is under investigation.

