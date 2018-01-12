FHP: Man runs red light, dies in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FHP: Man runs red light, dies in crash

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died Friday afternoon in a crash in suburban West Palm Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 23-year old Misael Agustin was traveling southbound on N. Military Trail at 12:36 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

While Agustin was approaching the intersection of Lakeside Green/Shenandoah Drive, FHP says he ran the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, striking the side of a 2012 Hyundai driven by 26-year old Eleanor Vernon.

Both vehicles came to rest off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP he was not wearing a seat belt.

Vernon was treated for minor injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.