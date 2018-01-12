FHP: Man runs red light, dies in crash

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died Friday afternoon in a crash in suburban West Palm Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 23-year old Misael Agustin was traveling southbound on N. Military Trail at 12:36 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

While Agustin was approaching the intersection of Lakeside Green/Shenandoah Drive, FHP says he ran the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, striking the side of a 2012 Hyundai driven by 26-year old Eleanor Vernon.

Both vehicles came to rest off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP he was not wearing a seat belt.

Vernon was treated for minor injuries.