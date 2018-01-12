Gun owner imprisoned after toddler shoots girl

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sent to prison after a toddler found the man's loaded weapon and shot his 18-month-old daughter in the face.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 22-year-old Marquell Buie was sentenced to 18 months on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Buie was smoking marijuana and watching a movie at his apartment in April while the toddlers played nearby. He placed his loaded gun on a counter. The boy grabbed the weapon and shot Buie's daughter, who lost an eye.

Buie pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily harm.

The girl spent several weeks at a hospital. Her mother told the judge that it could be years before they discover if she has developmental problems as a result.

___