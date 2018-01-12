One person in custody after Martin Co. shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person in custody after Martin Co. shooting

STUART, Fla. -- The Martin County Sheriff's Office has one person in custody after one person was shot Friday afternoon in Stuart.

Deputies are at the scene of the shooting in the 900 block of NW Sunset Terrace in North River Shores.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

