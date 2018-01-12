President Trump arrives in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

President Trump arrives in West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach County on Friday night. 

According to the White House Press Office, Air Force One departed Joint Base Andrews at about 4:35 p.m.

The president and first lady landed at Palm Beach International Airport at approximately 6:50 p.m.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the town of Palm Beach began the process of closing road around Mar-a-Lago.

During the president's visit, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on South Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of South County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP notification Sunday in effect from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

This is Trump's fourth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving. 

The president spent about two weeks here during Christmas and New Year's.

 

