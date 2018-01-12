Brightline train kills pedestrian in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline train kills pedestrian in Boynton

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday evening, according to the Boynton Beach Police. 

The incident happened at 6:25 p.m. at 600 North FEC.

Officials say the train was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway when the crash happened. 

 It is unclear what the woman was doing on the tracks, according to police.

No one on the train was injured.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.