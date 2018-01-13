Sex offender wants his electronics preserved

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A 38-year-old North Dakota man serving a prison sentence for possession of child pornography is appealing a judicial order that his Xbox and PlayStation 2 be destroyed.

The Daily News reports that James Kremer of Minot is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that the gaming consoles be returned to his mother, as well as a laptop and external hard drive, minus any illegal files.

Kremer is serving a 10-year prison term.

Kremer argues that the Xbox and PlayStation 2 were not used in his crimes and are not forfeitable property. He says the laptop contains information he needs to prove his innocence in an appeal, as well as old tax records, college e-books and personal documents and photos.

Ward County Assistant State's Attorney Caitlyn Pierson says the judge's order is appropriate.

