Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. will re-enter the U.S. midsize pickup truck market next spring with the 2019 Ford Ranger.

The automaker is set to unveil the new North American version of the Ranger Sunday ahead of the Detroit auto show.

The Ranger was the best-selling small pickup in the U.S. in 2011. But Ford pulled it from the market because gas prices were high and it saw demand dwindling. Now, Ford says there's rising demand for a smaller, more maneuverable and more affordable truck than its massive F-150.

The North American Ranger shares underpinnings with the global version, which Ford has continued to sell abroad. But its frame is reinforced with steel to meet U.S. safety standards and it has steel bumpers.

Ford isn't yet revealing price, fuel economy or other details.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.