Police: Son kills mom after video game argument

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

CERES, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Northern California man they say fatally shot his mother after an argument that erupted as he was playing a video game.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Nicholson of Ceres was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police called to Nicholson's home found his 68-year-old mother with a head wound. She died at a hospital.

Police said Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after she heard him shouting because grew enraged as he played a video game.

Police say Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her. He allegedly got a gun and shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled the weapon away.

Nicholson drove off, but was stopped in the town of Riverbank.