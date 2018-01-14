Police: Son kills mom after video game argument

-
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
CERES, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Northern California man they say fatally shot his mother after an argument that erupted as he was playing a video game.
Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Nicholson of Ceres was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
Police called to Nicholson's home found his 68-year-old mother with a head wound. She died at a hospital.
Police said Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after she heard him shouting because grew enraged as he played a video game.
Police say Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her. He allegedly got a gun and shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled the weapon away.
Nicholson drove off, but was stopped in the town of Riverbank.Associated Press 2018