Jupiter Police search for armed robbery suspect

The Jupiter Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery suspect following an incident at the Shell gas station on West Indiantown Road around 1:21 a.m. Sunday. 

Officers responded to the 6800 block of West Indiantown Road shortly after the robbery where they met with an employee at the business who reported the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the area on foot. 

His face was partially covered during the robbery but police were able to provide a description of an an Asian male in his 30's, 5'6 tall. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

