Man says former NY Gov. Spitzer threatened him

Man says former NY Gov. Spitzer threatened him

NEW YORK (AP) — Detectives with the New York Police Department are looking into a man's claim that disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant, police said Sunday.

Authorities said Jamie Antolini filed a complaint Friday, regarding an argument from earlier in the month.

Antolini said in making his complaint that he was having dinner Jan. 2 when Spitzer came in the Upper East Side restaurant and became angry at hearing Antolini loudly praise someone Spitzer had publicly fought with during his years in the public sector.

The NYPD said Antolini accused Spitzer of threatening him with bodily harm, including stabbing him with a knife, and making statements that he would kill him.

Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden says there was an argument started by a restaurant patron, and that Spitzer initially ignored his remarks. She said at no time did Spitzer make any threats.

Spitzer, a Democrat, resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes. Prior to being governor, he had been the state attorney general.

