WWII vet receives overdue military honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 92-year-old World War II veteran has been presented with military honors he earned during the war but never received.

Willard D. "Bud" Voigt served in the 90th Infantry Division in France as part of the U.S. Army's engagement of German forces.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed presented Voigt with the honors Friday. He said Saturday Voigt now has his overdue Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other prestigious honors.

Voigt, of Warwick, Rhode Island, grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, and joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school in 1943. He was wounded from grenade shrapnel as he helped attack a German machine gun nest.

Voigt returned home in 1946 and worked as a financial adviser.

Reed says he was proud to honor the sacrifices Voigt made.

