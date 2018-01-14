WWII vet receives overdue military honors

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 92-year-old World War II veteran has been presented with military honors he earned during the war but never received.

Willard D. "Bud" Voigt served in the 90th Infantry Division in France as part of the U.S. Army's engagement of German forces.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed presented Voigt with the honors Friday. He said Saturday Voigt now has his overdue Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other prestigious honors.

Voigt, of Warwick, Rhode Island, grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, and joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school in 1943. He was wounded from grenade shrapnel as he helped attack a German machine gun nest.

Voigt returned home in 1946 and worked as a financial adviser.

Reed says he was proud to honor the sacrifices Voigt made.