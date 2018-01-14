Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.

