Police investigate after KKK fliers found

-
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-01-08 21:10:37 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-05 16:31:04 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia are investigating after some residents received fliers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan.
WTOP reported Saturday that the fliers were found outside houses Friday night in Leesburg, which is about an hour's drive west of Washington, D.C.
The pieces of paper made reference to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader whose holiday is observed Monday.
Leesburg police spokesman Sam Shenouda said the fliers appear to have been distributed randomly without targeting specific people.
Leesburg has been targeted with KKK fliers before. Last year residents received bags filled with candy and messages warning of "white extinction" on Halloween.
___Associated Press 2018