Police investigate after KKK fliers found

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia are investigating after some residents received fliers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

WTOP reported Saturday that the fliers were found outside houses Friday night in Leesburg, which is about an hour's drive west of Washington, D.C.

The pieces of paper made reference to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader whose holiday is observed Monday.

Leesburg police spokesman Sam Shenouda said the fliers appear to have been distributed randomly without targeting specific people.

Leesburg has been targeted with KKK fliers before. Last year residents received bags filled with candy and messages warning of "white extinction" on Halloween.

