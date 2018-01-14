Police investigate after KKK fliers found

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia are investigating after some residents received fliers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

WTOP reported Saturday that the fliers were found outside houses Friday night in Leesburg, which is about an hour's drive west of Washington, D.C.

The pieces of paper made reference to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader whose holiday is observed Monday.

Leesburg police spokesman Sam Shenouda said the fliers appear to have been distributed randomly without targeting specific people.

Leesburg has been targeted with KKK fliers before. Last year residents received bags filled with candy and messages warning of "white extinction" on Halloween.

