Woman faces charges in death of 2nd infant

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the death of her second infant in five years.
The Grand Rapids Press reports 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan faces charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.
The Emmet County woman is charged in the November 2016 death of her infant daughter, Isabella Powrozek.
A police report says Bryan changed her statement multiple times when questioned about her daughter's death and admitted holding the infant close to her chest while sleeping in a bed with the child.
It's unclear if Bryan has an attorney.
She was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in 2011 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and served 15 months.
Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin says that conviction involved the death of another infant Bryan had given birth to.
