Nik Kayler remembered at Lake Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nik Kayler remembered at Lake Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee was lit up for Nik Kayler, Sunday night. 

 

Kayler's body was found on Lake Okeechobee, Wednesday.

 

He went missing while participating in the Fishing League Worldwide Tournament. Officials say he and his fishing partner Bill Kisiah encountered rough waters and that's when Kayler was ejected from the boat.

 

Communities from around the lake where kayler's body was found lit up the dike in his memory.

 

The event was planned before Kayler's body was found. The woman who organized it says she wanted to light up the dike hoping it would lead to his return home, but Sunday was more about keeping his memory alive.

 

The men and women out around the lake Sunday didn't know Kayler personally, but they shared a special bond.

 

"Anybody who fishes is a friend," one man said. 

 

The vigil attracted people from all over the lake. 

 

"We're glad to be out here," another fisherman said. "We wouldn't think to be anywhere else."

 

Other community members told WPTV they are planning a tournament to honor Kayler.

