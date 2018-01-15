West Palm Beach hopes to transform Sunset Lounge

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

A historic site West Palm Beach is set to undergo a redevelopment.

City leaders say the general concept is to transform the Sunset Lounge into the epicenter of a new African-American cultural tourism destination.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the jazz venue drew well known artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

The city's community redevelopment agency says the redevelopment of the site will pay homage to the rich jazz and black history of the area.