Haitian community plans protest against Trump

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Members of the local Haitian community plan to protest President Donald Trump on Monday for his reported use of vulgar language when describing Haiti and other African countries.

The president has denied using such language and says he is not a racist.

However, members of the Haitian community plan to come together to stand up for their native country. They plan to gather near the Southern Boulevard bridge at 10 a.m.

President Trump is expected to leave Palm Beach at some point Monday to head back to Washington, D.C.