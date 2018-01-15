FBI: Man threatened to kill Steelers players

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

(NBC) - A Texas man was arrested after investigators said he threatened to harm players and fans attending Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Antonio police detained Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, after he made multiple threats.

According an affidavit, the Choochongkol sent a message to a CBS station in Pittsburgh saying he planned to kill Steelers players and fans just before committing suicide.

Choochongkol also sent a threatening message to the director of security at Heinz Field.

He is charged with making terroristic threats to the public.

