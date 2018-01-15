FAA: Trump to return to Palm Beach Co. on Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FAA: Trump to return to Palm Beach Co. on Friday

President Trump is scheduled to leave Palm Beach County on Monday, but FAA flight restrictions indicate he will be back in town in just a few days.

RELATED: More President Trump coverage | Trump says he's not racist

New VIP flight restrictions were released Monday for Jan. 19-21 in Palm Beach County, indicating the president will return on Friday.

If Trump returns to the area on Friday, it will be his fifth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.