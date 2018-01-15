Dog found in Indiantown now in search of home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog found in Indiantown now in search of home

Deputies in Martin County nabbed four-legged prowler over the weekend that is now looking for a good home.

According to post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies found a small dog Sunday morning around the Indiantown Generation Plant on Farms Road.

The post says the pooch was clearly lost and looking for a place to warm up.  His feet were dirty from walking through the mud.

A deputy took him, got him warmed up, but was unable to find his owner.  

The dog was later transported to the local humane society. If an owner doesn’t come forward, the dog will be put up for adoption.

