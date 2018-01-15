Haitian community protests Trump in PB County

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Members of the local Haitian community protested President Donald Trump on Monday following his reported use of vulgar language when describing Haiti and other African countries.

The president has denied using such language and says he is not a racist.

More than 100 protesters gathered near the Southern Boulevard bridge at 10 a.m. and began marching at 11:30 a.m.

One protester said he brought his young son to the event.

“I just wanted to expose him to some of the unpleasantries, to put in mildly, that we are currently experiencing today's political climate, so it's kind of a spur of the moment thing,” protester Corey Smith.

A crowd also gathered nearby to support President Trump.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's and West Palm Beach Police Department are at the scene to ensure everything remains safe.

The president is expected to leave Palm Beach at some point Monday to head back to Washington, D.C.

According to the FAA, temporary flight restrictions end at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Palm Beach County.

However, new VIP flight restrictions were released Monday for Jan. 19-21 in Palm Beach County that could indicate Trump will be back in town next weekend.