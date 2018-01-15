Haitian community protests Trump in PB County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Haitian community protests Trump in PB County

Members of the local Haitian community protested President Donald Trump on Monday following his reported use of vulgar language when describing Haiti and other African countries.

The president has denied using such language and says he is not a racist. 

More than 100 protesters gathered near the Southern Boulevard bridge at 10 a.m. and began marching at 11:30 a.m. 

One protester said he brought his young son to the event.

“I just wanted to expose him to some of the unpleasantries, to put in mildly, that we are currently experiencing today's political climate, so it's kind of a spur of the moment thing,” protester Corey Smith.

A crowd also gathered nearby to support President Trump.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's and West Palm Beach Police Department are at the scene to ensure everything remains safe.

The president is expected to leave Palm Beach at some point Monday to head back to Washington, D.C.

According to the FAA, temporary flight restrictions end at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Palm Beach County.

However, new VIP flight restrictions were released Monday for Jan. 19-21 in Palm Beach County that could indicate Trump will be back in town next weekend. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.