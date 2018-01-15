Hurricane debris a concern during dry season

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

As if Hurricane Irma wasn't bad enough, there's another legacy it left behind.

An increased risk of fires this dry season. Florida Forest Service is warning we got a glimpse of what may be to come Sunday when a small brush fire broke out in St. Lucie County.

Senior Forest Ranger Jeff Curl was out assessing the area Monday.

"Pretty active yesterday," said Curl.

Forecasts are calling for a dry Spring, but that might not be the biggest worry.

"A lot of trees down," said Curl. "Puts a lot more fuel in the ground."

Branches and plants knocked to the ground from Irma will be dried out.

State leaders are looking at more funding for FFS to prepare for the high risk of wildfires.