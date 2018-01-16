Irma might inspire change at the pump

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Changes are being considered in Tallahassee to the way the state handles hurricanes. Some are things virtually everyone would notice, like at the pump.

We all remember the painful long lines at gas stations accords the state during Hurricane Irma.

“It seemed really hectic. Everybody was trying to go get as much gas as they needed. Maybe some got more than they needed,” said Wellington man Roman Conde in an interview at the Wawa at Belvedere and Australian in West Palm Beach.

“Oh it was horrible, man,” said Alian Ruiz, from West Palm Beach in an interview.

Wawa had employees directing traffic because it was so busy.

The committee on hurricane preparedness, which was created after Irma, is working on recommendations for laws to alleviate some of the problems we all experienced.

“If there’s any way to improve the whole system, that would be great,” Conde said.

One idea is for the consumer. During a declared state of emergency, and once the lower, cheaper grade gas runs out, the price for premium would drop to the whatever regular costs.

“It’s more octane for the price of 87, that’s a steal right there,” Ruiz said.

To get gas down to South Florida, another idea is to optimize railroads to carry tankers, incentivizing transportation companies to move gas, like with a fuel tax reduction, and a common GPS device in tankers, so they could be tracked in real-time by emergency management.

The committee will meet Tuesday with their final recommendations, to potentially change legislation.