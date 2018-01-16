Man runs 5K with person he saved a year ago

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

They don’t know how they all ended up being at the right place at the right time, but three nurses crossed paths just in time to save a man’s life.

RELATED: More good news stories

In January 2017, Bill Amirault from Colorado Springs was running in the Key West Half Marathon.

Meanwhile, Hobe Sound resident Robbie Ladd, and nurse anesthetist, sat out this half marathon to cheer on his wife and friends.

“I was like I’ll just be race support, I had a bag of champagne in my backpack to try to be celebratory in the end,” Ladd said.

He would end up lending life-saving support to Amirault, with the help of two other nurses.

The three strangers were near the finish line, just as Amirault was rounding the bend to the end of the race.

“I didn’t have any symptoms leading up to it. It was pretty sudden. I felt like I was going to faint,” Amirault said.

He fainted and his heart stopped beating.

“I heard somebody yell for a medic. It was literally across the street, I looked and I could just see feet,” Ladd said.

He ran to Amirault and saw one of the nurses already beginning CPR.

“She was already about to do compressions and I’ll just do the airway,” Ladd said.

A third nurse also stepped in to help with compressions.

The three continued this for several minutes until medics arrived with an AED, and shocked his heart back into rhythm.

Amirault was carried away in an ambulance, and all four people went their separate ways.

That is, until Amirault made a plea on social media to find all of the people who saved him.

That video reached more than one million people, including Ladd, and the two nurses, Lisa and Amy.

They met for the first time on a national television show.

“We have a bond and hopefully we’ll have that forever,” Amirault said.

But his story truly came full circle this weekend.

He returned to Key West to finish his race in the Key West Half Marathon and 5K, running just the 5K this time.

Ladd ran with Amirault this time, and crossed the finish together.

“Robbie was there, we kind of crossed arm in arm.”

His family was waiting for him and took pictures with some of the medics who were also involved in his recovery.

“He was able to close the circle, hey this didn’t beat me I succeeded,” Ladd said.

Now, all four text regularly.

“Whether you like it or not you’re a part of something now. It was neat to be a part of it,” Ladd said.

Amirault has since started a charity called Move4Charity.org.

He’s also become an advocate for CPR training.