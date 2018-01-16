West Palm Beach house fire displaces 4 people - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach house fire displaces 4 people

The Red Cross said a house fire Monday evening in West Palm Beach displaced four people. 

The fire occurred on 46th Street. 

Fire officials said a child was among the four people that were displaced by the blaze. 

The Red Cross said they were assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

It's unclear how the fire started.

