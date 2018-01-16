Inspection reports show violations at Mar-a-Lago

-
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed several high-priority violations at Mar-a-Lago during the most recent inspection in November.
RELATED: Socialite sues Mar-a-Lago after injury at event
The Nov. 8 report showed maintenance failures that required immediate repairs to pass a follow-up inspection.
One of the high-priority violations said Mar-a-Lago did not have specialized smoke detectors available for people who are deaf or hearing-impaired.
The other violation said there was exposed rebar that could injure someone. Staff members placed a caution cone in the area.
The report says while these violations were not an immediate threat to the public, they did require repairs and a follow-up inspection.
Mar-a-Lago passed the follow-up inspection.
The Nov. 8 report also found multiple violations in the main kitchen, but not enough to fail the inspection.
The Beach Club food inspection however did require a follow up inspection to make corrections.Scripps Only Content 2018