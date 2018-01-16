Inspection reports show violations at Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Inspection reports show violations at Mar-a-Lago

Reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed several high-priority violations at Mar-a-Lago during the most recent inspection in November.

The Nov. 8 report showed maintenance failures that required immediate repairs to pass a follow-up inspection.

One of the high-priority violations said Mar-a-Lago did not have specialized smoke detectors available for people who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The other violation said there was exposed rebar that could injure someone. Staff members placed a caution cone in the area.

The report says while these violations were not an immediate threat to the public, they did require repairs and a follow-up inspection.

Mar-a-Lago passed the follow-up inspection.

The Nov. 8 report also found multiple violations in the main kitchen, but not enough to fail the inspection.

The Beach Club food inspection however did require a follow up inspection to make corrections.

