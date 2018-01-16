Inspection reports show violations at Mar-a-Lago

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed several high-priority violations at Mar-a-Lago during the most recent inspection in November.

The Nov. 8 report showed maintenance failures that required immediate repairs to pass a follow-up inspection.

One of the high-priority violations said Mar-a-Lago did not have specialized smoke detectors available for people who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The other violation said there was exposed rebar that could injure someone. Staff members placed a caution cone in the area.

The report says while these violations were not an immediate threat to the public, they did require repairs and a follow-up inspection.

Mar-a-Lago passed the follow-up inspection.

The Nov. 8 report also found multiple violations in the main kitchen, but not enough to fail the inspection.

The Beach Club food inspection however did require a follow up inspection to make corrections.