Rooftop burglar breaks into Stuart stores - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rooftop burglar breaks into Stuart stores

Stuart police need your help identifying a man they say broke into a business on Federal Highway.

Officers said a man first broke into the Wigs and More store by going in through the roof.

Once inside, he got into the Sprint store by going through the dividing wall. 

Stuart police released photos and video Monday of the break-in.

Investigators said the burglar took extreme caution to conceal his face and wore a hooded sweatshirt.

Any information which will help identify the man, contact Detective Sgt. Heather Rothe at (772) 220-3923.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.