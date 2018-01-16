Snapchat threat made to Treasure Coast HS

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Tuesday they are investigating Snapchat post that conveyed a threat to a Treasure Coast High School.

Sgt. Frank Sabol said in a written statement that on Monday at 10 p.m. police were informed of the threat.

During the investigation, police said they learned that a 14-year-old Treasure Coast High School student posted on Snapchat a picture of what looked to be a real handgun with the caption, "I dare anyone to come to school Tuesday."

Police said they were able to track down the source of the post, which lead them to a Port St. Lucie home.

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old student and his parents.

Police said they found a BB gun that was pictured in the post. The student told police that the post was a joke and the picture is in fact a BB gun.

Port St. Lucie police said they will continue to investigate this matter and will consult with the State Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.