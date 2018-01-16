Snapchat threat made to Treasure Coast HS - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Snapchat threat made to Treasure Coast HS

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Tuesday they are investigating Snapchat post that conveyed a threat to a Treasure Coast High School.

Sgt. Frank Sabol said in a written statement that on Monday at 10 p.m. police were informed of the threat.

During the investigation, police said they learned that a 14-year-old Treasure Coast High School student posted on Snapchat a picture of what looked to be a real handgun with the caption, "I dare anyone to come to school Tuesday."  

Police said they were able to track down the source of the post, which lead them to a Port St. Lucie home. 

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old student and his parents. 

Police said they found a BB gun that was pictured in the post.  The student told police that the post was a joke and the picture is in fact a BB gun.

Port St. Lucie police said they will continue to investigate this matter and will consult with the State Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

