Rollover crash causes delays on I-95 NB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rollover crash causes delays on I-95 NB

A wreck on Interstate 95 northbound is causing delays Tuesday near the 45th Street exit in West Palm Beach.

Traffic cameras at 11:15 a.m. showed one vehicle on its roof in the middle of I-95 with multiple lanes closed.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

The vehicle was removed from the road by 11:40 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

