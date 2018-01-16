The South Florida Fair: 17 Days of Magical Parades

picture via South Florida Fair Facebook
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
West Palm Beach, Fla. - The theme for the South Florida Fair this year is Magical Parades! The fair will highlight a famous parade from around the world each day. The parades will include tons of beautiful floats, costumes, authentic music and lots of beads, of course!
The fair will also include entertainment from top acts including Atlanta Rhythm Section, Chris Lane, Samba New York and more!
Check out the full list of performers here.
Enjoy food, music, rides, entertainment, and lots of parades all at the South Florida Fair.
Learn more here. Sponsored by The Florida Lottery