The South Florida Fair: 17 Days of Magical Parades

West Palm Beach, Fla. - The theme for the South Florida Fair this year is Magical Parades! The fair will highlight a famous parade from around the world each day. The parades will include tons of beautiful floats, costumes, authentic music and lots of beads, of course! 

The fair will also include entertainment from top acts including Atlanta Rhythm Section, Chris Lane, Samba New York and more! Check out the full list of performers here. 

Enjoy food, music, rides, entertainment, and lots of parades all at the South Florida Fair. 

