2 Suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards

-
Monday, January 15 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-01-15 19:20:27 GMT
(Source: Twitter)
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Thursday, January 11 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-01-11 17:00:38 GMT
Friday, January 12 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-01-12 13:52:47 GMT
Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.More >> Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.More >>
Monday, January 8 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-01-08 12:56:05 GMT
Monday, January 8 2018 10:54 AM EST2018-01-08 15:54:58 GMT
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-05 16:31:04 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for stealing wallets and using stolen credit cards in Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.
According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects, working together, distract elderly female shoppers and steal their wallets from their purses that are sitting in their shopping cart.
Once they steal a wallet, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards at local businesses throughout Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.
The most recent incident occurred just before 12 noon on January 8, 2018.
Suspect 1 is a white male. He was wearing a gray long sleeved hoodie sweat shirt, gray pants and black hat.
Suspect 2, is a dark skinned female. She was wearing a black & white top with white pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.Scripps Only Content 2018