2 Suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for stealing wallets and using stolen credit cards in Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects, working together, distract elderly female shoppers and steal their wallets from their purses that are sitting in their shopping cart.

Once they steal a wallet, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards at local businesses throughout Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.

The most recent incident occurred just before 12 noon on January 8, 2018.

Suspect 1 is a white male. He was wearing a gray long sleeved hoodie sweat shirt, gray pants and black hat.



Suspect 2, is a dark skinned female. She was wearing a black & white top with white pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.