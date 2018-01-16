Police: Man ejected from game punched horse

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

Several women have made further claims of sexual inappropriateness against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of being ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game because he was intoxicated and didn't have a ticket and then punching a police horse in the face has been charged with assault.

Police say 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was turned away from Saturday's game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons and then approached a mounted police officer and started punching a horse named Nicky in the face, neck and shoulder. Police say some blows landed on the officer's legs.

Court records indicate Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and taunting a police animal.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Hendricks. A phone number listed in his name rang unanswered Tuesday.

Police say the horse and the officer weren't injured.

The Eagles won the game 15-10.